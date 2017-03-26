One person dead after collision west of Hythe

HYTHE, A.B. – One person is dead after an early morning collision Sunday west of Hythe on Highway 43.

At 2:28 mountain time, the Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a report of a collision west of Hythe. A car was travelling Eastbound on Highway 43 near range road 123 when it crossed the centre line and collided head on with an oncoming semi-tractor trailer travelling Westbound.

The male driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The lone occupant of the semi-tractor trailer, a 41 year old male was not injured.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on Highway 43 as the RCMP Collision Analyst continues to investigate.

The investigation continues and the name of the deceased male will not be released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) , or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.