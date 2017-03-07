NPSS Sr. Boys off to 4A Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Boys basketball team was up early this morning, boarding a flight to Vancouver ahead of the BC High School Basketball Provincials.

The Oscars will be spending Tuesday practicing ahead of their first game of the tournament at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday evening. Guard Lorenzo Petrucci says that the team has had a great season thus far, and hopes to build on their already big achievements. “We’ve had lots of close games, tough games,” said Petrucci. “The Zones was a great experience for us. For Provincials, we just want to do our best. We want to show them what we’ve learned throughout the whole year, and just to bring them all we’ve got.” He added that the team is a bit apprehensive about playing the defending champion Kelowna Owls in their first game.

Sr. Boys coach Jonathan Zaleski says that the team has been working on their zone press break since beating Quesnel’s Correlieu Secondary in the North Central zone finals two weeks ago, along with more conditioning. “That’s sort of our style is a little bit more run’n’gun, so we’ve got to be ready to push the ball and be disciplined on the court.”

North Peace’s tournament bracket looks to be difficult. If the Oscars win their first match, they’ll be playing against this year’s number one-ranked team, the Walnut Grove Gators. Petrucci says that though the Gators may have an advantage since they’re geographically the home team, the Oscars aren’t going to let that faze them, and are ready to rise to the challenge.

The NPSS Oscars play their first game at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The game can be streamed live on the BC High School Basketball Championships website: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/tfsetv/