NPSS Sr. Boys lose two straight at 4A basketball provincials

LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Boys basketball team didn’t quite get the start they were hoping for at the 4A BC High School Basketball Championships.

The Oscars were up against the 2nd ranked Kelowna Owls in their first game on Wednesday night. The Owls, who are the defending champions at 4A provincials, handily defeated the Oscars 106-46. On Thursday afternoon, the Oscars fell in their 2nd game of the tournament to the Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School Panthers 111-60 on Thursday afternoon.

The Oscars will be playing their third game of the tournament against Handsworth Secondary’s Sr. Boys team, the Royals. Tip off is at the Langley Events Centre at 4:30 p.m. MST on Friday afternoon.