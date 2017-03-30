Notable names included on Fort St. John Community Awards nominees list

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has revealed the nominees for the 10th annual Community Awards.

The Community Awards Gala will be held on April 20, 2017 at the Lido Theatre.

CULTURAL AWARD

‘The Cultural Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an artistic field, increase artistic and cultural opportunities within the community, or encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through culture.’

The 2016 winner of the award was Evelyn Sim of the North Peace Historical Society

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Kim Livingstone

Russell Eggleston

Rob Brown

Kevin Smith

Pat Ferris

RECREATION AWARD

‘The Recreation Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an athletic discipline, increase sport and recreational opportunities within the community, encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through recreation and wellness by promoting healthy lifestyles, personal well-being and health in Fort St. John.’

The winner of the award in 2016 was Paul Van Nostrand.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Jennifer Hammond – North Peace Gymnastic Association Board of Directors

April Spurn

Phil Hiscock

Kari Brown John

Jaime Hotte

Neil Evans

Bethany Roy

Jessica Bookham

Geoff Bough

Pamela Sandberg

Five Star Martial Arts – Justin and Tosha

Bo Hedges

Denni hetman

Dan & Jaimelia Turner

Kevin Shead

Todd Alexander

LITERACY AWARD

‘The Literacy Award recognizes special contributions of an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism and community issues in Fort St. John. The award covers a wide spectrum of the field, including family, health, workplace and community.’

The winner of the award in 2016 was Jane Drew.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Morgan Churchill

Adam Kelderman

Darlene Conley

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

‘The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community. It recognizes initiatives that serve to promote awareness of accessibility in the community, outstanding contribution towards promoting or facilitating resource reduction, or demonstrate a genuine commitment to providing a better future for the lives of our residents.’

The winner of the award in 2016 was Evangel Chapel – Tony Warriner.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Lani Belcher

Pheonix volunteer Club – Jeanette Johnston

Bonita Fuson

Jaime Hottee

Alan Yu

Scott Wisdahl

Phallon Stoutenburg

Brain Lamond

Faisal Rashid

Brian Kirschner

Sylvia Lane

Lise Klassen

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue – Lani Belchner

Oliver Mott

YOUTH AWARD

‘The Youth an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis such as developing a project, serving on a committee and/or other volunteer work with organizations and groups. Youth in this category may display outstanding qualities, provide leadership, support their peers, overcome challenges and/or contribute to their community in a meaningful way.’

The winner of this award in 2016 was Erica Thomas-Schulenberg.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Tichia Davis

Mallorie Lawrence

Aiden Isenbecker

Mustafa Faisal

Mohammed Faisal

Jeridyn Loewen

Desirae Wiebe

MAYOR’S CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

‘The Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, is recognized as leaders or role models by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts. The recipient acts as an ambassador for our community and has recognized Fort St. John as their home and the community where they built and honed their skills and abilities.’

The winner of the award in 2016 was Sterling Middleton * And Special Recognition to May Apsassin.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Jeanette Johnston

FSJ for LNG – Alan Yu

Sterling Middelton

Steven Cooper

Cindy Dettling

Trudy and Wolf Korfmann

Adam Reaburn

Bernardo Fabia Salinas

Kim Livingstone

Faisal Rashid

Bo Hedges

Engage Fitness – Raven Pruden

Special guest speakers for the evening include two-time Stanley Cup Winner, Mark Hartigan, and local 1 Kid Making a Difference founder, Taylor Devos.