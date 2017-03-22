Northern Strikers conclude indoor soccer season with appearance at Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers indoor soccer teams played their final games of the season at the 2017 Alberta Soccer Association Indoor Provincials.

The U12 Boys team played three games this past weekend. After an 11-2 win over Lethbridge FC, the team fell to McLeod 6-3. However, the team then bounced back to double up MAC United Goldstars 4-2 in their final game, ultimately placing 5th at Tier 4 Provincials.

Competing in Tier 3, the U12 Girls placed shut out MW Selects 6-0 in their first game. Game two ended in a 5-5 tie against the MUSC Breakers. The girls concluded the tourney with back-to-back wins over CalGlen Glory (8-3) and Tempest FC (5-4) to take home the gold medal.

The U14 Boys and Girls teams both also competed in Tier 3 for their respective age groups. The boys won their first two games against RASC and the MUSC Saints 8-1 and 10-0 respectively. Though they lost to Xtreme 4-2 in their third game, the boys rallied to take the win in their final game 8-2 over Battle River United, finishing 5th in their tier. The Girls team won three of four games as well, with a 4-3 against Airdrie FC, and an 8-2 win over MW Selects before a narrow 2-1 loss to Ardrossan in their third game. The girls ended up winning their final game 6-4 over Lethbridge, good enough to take home the Tier 3 bronze medal.

The U16 Boys placed 6th in Tier 3. After winning their first game 4-3 over the CalGlen Hotspurs, the Strikers dropped their second and third games to RASC and Sting Sao Paolo. The scores of those two games were 5-3 and 4-3 respectively. The U16 Girls team also finished in 6th place, but were competing in Tier 2. The girls went 2-2 over the weekend, beating Lethbridge FC 10-7, and Foothills 5-2. Unfortunately the girls lost their second pair of games to the Raiders and Sting Sao Paolo.

The U18 Girls placed 7th in the Tier 3 indoor provincials tournament over the weekend. The girls fell in their first three games to RASC, the MW Selects, and the Blizzard Rangers, but bounced back to double up Chestermere United Excelsior 2-1 in their final game.

The Grande Prairie Wolves U18 Boys team, featuring Fort St. John players Zach L’Heureux, Mictell Linley, Rui Vale, Noah Monigher, and keeper Gage Adkins had a phenomenal weekend. The Boys won their first three games against Xtreme, Lethbridge, and CNS United. Game 4 was a nail-biter of a game. Playing against the St. Albert Impact, the match was tied 3-3 after regulation time and went to shootout. Grande Prairie won the shootout to win 4-3 and clinch the Provincial gold medal.

The Grande Prairie Wolves U18 Boys team. Photo by supplied. The Grande Prairie Wolves U18 Boys team. Photo by supplied.

Provincials marked the teams’ final games of the indoor soccer season. Players will now be waiting for the snow to clear before the outdoor season begins in the Spring.