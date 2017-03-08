Northern Strikers bring home medals from Slush Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hundreds of soccer players flooded the city of Edmonton this past weekend for one of the largest indoor soccer tournaments of the year.

Over 390 athletes competed at the 2017 Slush Cup, and once again it was the Northern Strikers bringing home hardware.

Both the U12 and U14 boys teams finished the tournament with bronze medals. In their first game, the U14 Boys got a 6-2 victory over Calgary West Sporting. Game #2 was an unfortunate 6-3loss to Phoenix, but the boys bounced back for a win over the Fort Saskatchewan Fury in the bronze medal game.

The U16 Boys fought hard this weekend but didn’t place after three losses.

The U16 Girls team had a great tournament, winning the A pool with a goal differential of five over their opposing teams, landing bragging rights as the top U16 Girls team in all of Alberta.

Emma Close scored all three goals in the team’s first game against MW Select FC, a 3-1 win. The Northern Strikers dominated Game #2 vs. Phoenix, a 6-2 win. Emma Lang and Emma Close each scored a pair of goals, while forward Claire Turner and midfielder Mariah Kyllo, each added one. The girls came away with a tough 2-3 loss against Ardrossan in their third game, but despite the loss the team’s goals differential pushed them through to the gold medal.

The U18 girls 2-0-1 and ended up with a silver medal due to their goals differential. Game one was an 8-0 for the Northern Strikers, game 2 was a 2-2 tie, and game 3 was a 4-1 victory.

The Grande Prairie Wolves U18 Boys team, featuring five Fort St. John players came home the best of the best in all of Alberta Soccer with a gold medal in pool A. Zach L’Heureux, Rui Vale, Noah Monigher, Mitchell Linley and Goalkeeper Gage Adkins helped the Wolves to three straight wins. Game #1 was a 7-4 victory over Lethbridge FC, game #2 saw L’Heureux nail a buzzer-beater to score the winning goal in a 4-3 win. The Wolves also won Game #3 over Calgary WHU Athletics by the score of 3-1.

The U16 Girls team is excited about their next big tournament in two weeks’ time. The U16 Northern Strikers are the defending champs at the Indoor Soccer Provincials, where they’ll be competing with the top teams in Alberta in their quest to repeat.