Northern Rockies Regional Municipality appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Council has announced a new CAO.

Scott Barry has been appointed as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. His new role will be effective as of April 10, 2017.

“Regional Council is happy to have filled this position from within the organization and is confident that Scott will continue to provide outstanding leadership and excellent service to the community in his new role.”

Barry has lived in the community for the past 24 years and has served as the building inspector and was quickly promoted to the Director of the Public Works Department, and in 2013 also assumed the role of Deputy CAO of Operations.

Fort Nelson Mayor Bill Streeper says Barry will be a great fit as the new Chief Administrative Officer.

“We welcome the appointment of Scott Barry as CAO for the NRRM. Mr. Barry has served the Municipality well in his various roles over the past eight years, often finding new and innovative ways for the NRRM to serve the public. He has a good history with our community and we are confident he will continue to be an asset in moving forward with the strategic priorities our Council has identified.”

Barry will be replacing Randy McLean, who announced his retirement after serving the Municipality for 25 years, including 12 years as CAO.

“Regional Council also wants to express its sincere gratitude for the many years of exemplary service that Randy has provided to the NRRM and the community as a whole.”