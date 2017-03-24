Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers finish third at Provincials

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Northern Metalic Flyers are on their way back from a successful trip to BC Hockey Bantam Tier 2 Provincial Championships in Powell River.

In their first game, the Bantam Flyers faced Port Moody, the best Tier 2 team from the Greater Vancouver area. The Flyers got off to a shaky start, giving up the first two goals of the game. Though they trailed 2-0 after forty minutes, the Flyers were able to generate chances throughout the third. Hunter Brown scored just before the six minutes mark of the third stanza, assisted by Owen Floriant. A minute and a half later, Nathan Brownlee tied things up after getting a pass from Jaydon Viens. Final score was 2-2.

Game two played out nearly exactly the same: the Flyers trailed 2-0 going into the third period, this time against the Okanagan’s best team, Penticton. With 4:23 left in the final frame, Devan Minard put the Flyers on the board after getting a pass from John Herrington. 1:11 later, Herrington fed Jaydon Viens, who tied things up. That was where the score would stay at the end of sixty minutes.

Needing a win to advance to the semi finals, the Flyers played Vancouver Island’s top Tier 2 team, Campbell River. The Flyers came out hard, and put pucks in the net early. Owen Floriant tallied his first of the tournament with 6:23 left in the first, assisted by Noah Lang and Hunter Brown. Though Campbell River tied things up, Brown added an unassisted tally before the intermission to restore Fort St. John’s lead. Brown scored another in the first half of the second, assisted by Floriant and Lang. Less than a minute later it was Minard who made it 4-1, with assists going to Floriant and Herrington. Lang added a fifth goal after another two minutes of action, and the Flyers ended the second with a 5-1 lead. Though Campbell River scored a pair in the final period, Brown added a hat-trick tally, assisted by Floriant in the final two minutes to book the Flyers a berth in the semi-finals.

Playing against Burnaby Winter Club in the semis, the Flyers scored twice in the first on the only two power plays they received in the game. Goals and assists came courtesy of Minard and Herrington, with Nathan Brownlee adding another assist. Burnaby scored on a delayed penalty themselves and added one more to tie it up after two periods. After an amazing 50 minutes of hockey, BWC capitalized on a 2 on 1 and got the eventual game winner half way through the third.

Disappointed but still in medal contention, the Flyers played host team Powell River in the Bronze medal game. Hunter Brown scored in the first, assisted by Floriant to make it 1-0. John Herrington, Devan Minard, and Justin Brownlee all added goals in the second period, with assists tallied by Noah Lang, Nathan Brownlee, and another by Lang respectively. With a 4-0 lead, the Flyers came out slow in the third and Powell River began to put pressure on us with a goal 36 seconds in. The host team made it 4-2 before the halfway mark before Herrington scored his second, assisted by Minard and Kurtis Lee to seal the deal for Fort St. John, who won the game 5-2 and earned the Provincial Bronze Medal.

Coach Craig Brownlee said after the tournament was over, “Ending the season in such a way with a big win and celebrating our Bronze Medal performance was an amazing way for a team of Clearview, Taylor, Hudson Hope and FSJ players to unite as a squad and create a lifelong memory of success and friendship.”

Story submitted by Craig Brownlee, edited by Chris Newton.