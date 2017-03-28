Northern Health launches new Indigenous Health program website

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health has launched a new website for their Indigenous Health program, formerly known at the Aboriginal Health program.

The new website offers a new interactive map as a one-stop destination for locations and contact information of Indigenous communities and health centres, Friendship Centres, and Métis Associations in northern BC. The map also provides location and contacts for Aboriginal Patient Liaisons and Northern Health Aboriginal Health Improvement Committees.

The new website was launched by the Indigenous Health program’s Vice President Dr. Margo Greenwood, who also gave a presentation on Monday with highlights of the program from the past year.

“We have the opportunity to write a history that will be remembered for addressing inequities, being inclusive and achieving culturally safe health care service delivery,” said Dr. Greenwood. “The work of Northern Health’s Indigenous Health Team creates space for privileging the voices of Indigenous peoples, for celebrating diversity and for partnering with them to realize their optimal health and well-being. The new website, the resources and tools, and the partnerships are all a part of Northern Health’s commitment to respectful, collaborative relationships with the Indigenous peoples in northern British Columbia.”

For more information, visit www.indigenoushealthnh.ca.