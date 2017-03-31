Northern Health aims to break the stigma surrounding drug use

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is aiming to reduce stigma around drug use by sharing stories that demonstrate harmful impacts of stigma on health and well-being as well as the positive impact that empathy, respect, and compassion can bring.

“The Stop Stigma. Save Lives. project shares the words of 12 people with firsthand or family experiences of drug use. Through these stories, we hope to build compassion, encourage empathy, and contribute to a community that treats all people with dignity and respect. We thank all of the participants for their courage and willingness to share their stories.” – Northern Health

The project is a series of stories that chronicle the impact of drug use through participants with firsthand or family experiences of drug use and stigma.

“The project tells the stories of local people who have experienced stigma relating to drug use in their lives or in the lives of loved ones. Their stories reveal the harmful impacts of stigma on health and well-being as well as the positive impact that empathy, respect, and compassion can bring.”

To share the stories of people who have experienced or witnessed stigma in their lives, the “Stop Stigma. Save Lives.” campaign has three parts, all available through northernhealth.ca/stigma:

Videos sharing stories about: The impact of empathy on the well-being of people who use drugs The persistent and harmful impact of labels Experiences of stigma The connection between stigma and overdoses

Posters featuring quotes from project participants

Participants’ written stories and reflections on the impact of substance use and stigma

New participant stories and posters will be added to the campaign website throughout the year.

If you would like to make a pledge to stop stigma, visit: http://fluidsurveys.com/s/northern-health-stigma/.

For more information, visit: https://northernhealth.ca/YourHealth/stigma.aspx.