Northeast B.C. sees significant drop in unemployment rate: Stats Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While both Canada and B.C. saw drops in unemployment numbers for February, Northeast B.C. also saw a significant drop.

According to the labour report that was released by Stats Canada on Friday, Northeast B.C. saw the unemployment rate go from 10.5% the last two months to 8.7% in February.

B.C. also still leads Canada with the lowest unemployment rate across the country. The Province also continues to have the fastest growth rate among provinces. In the 12 months to February, employment increased by 85,000 or 3.6%.

The news should be welcome to the region as the oil and gas downturn left many without employment.