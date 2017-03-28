Northeast B.C. organizations receive funding from Government of B.C. surplus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society wasn’t the only organization to receive funding from the B.C. government because of a surplus in Budget 2017.

Current Peace River North MLA, Pat Pimm, paid a visit to The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, NEAT, Fort Nelson Seniors Society, The Double H Saddle Club and The Hudson’s Hope Ski Association.

“A lot of these groups have been groups that have been very active for a long period of time in the community and year after year, they scrape and scrounge every penny they can get so whenever you get the opportunity to help them out a little bit, it is a nice feeling.”

The $15,000 that the Women’s Resource Society received will be going towards ‘The Healing Place’ while NEAT will use the $10,000 they were given for the School Garden Program.

The Fort Nelson Seniors Society has been given $15,000. The Society recently finished the interior of a new building but the funds they have received will go towards finishing the outside signage, flower gardens, landscaping and picnic benches.

The Double H Saddle Club was given $10,000 to help with a heating project for their indoor riding arena and the Hudson’s Hope Ski Association received $15,000 which is expected to go towards grooming equipment and repairs to their hill and other needed equipment.

Pimm says it is rewarding to see organizations benefit from the good work of the B.C. government.

“When the government is doing a good job and they can meet their balanced budget and actually have a little bit of surplus at the end of the year, you have the opportunity to have some of those dollars flow back into the community and that is what these small projects are.”