NLC budgets to increase staffing and upgrade both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek residences

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – More staff and upgrades to student housing are among some of the highlights after the Northern Lights College Board of Governors passed a balanced budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The $34.1 million budget was approved at the College’s Board of Governors meeting on March 15th.

“After considerable work and deliberation on this year’s budget I am pleased that there will be an increase in College staffing,” said Board Chair John Kurjata. “There will be increased supports for a number of departmental areas at the College and these decisions ultimately help support our students.”

The increase in staff amounts to the equivalent of nearly seven full-time positions. The Trades and Academic departments, along with the Aboriginal and International Education departments will benefit from an increase in support.

“Our number one priority at Northern Lights is always our students,” said Kurjata. “This budget also accounts for upgrades in our Dawson Creek and Fort St. John student residences and an increase in emotional support services for students.”

Northern Lights Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services, Anndra Graff, said another important focus of this year’s budget is addressing the objectives of B.C.’s Skills for Jobs Blueprint.

“Northern Lights College continues to align education and training with in demand occupations,” said Graff. “In 2017-18, the college will target about 25% of its provincial operating grant to ensure our students fill job openings.”

The program areas that this funding will go to are Social Worker, Early Childhood Education and Care, Applied Business Technology, Power Engineering, Business Management, Oil and Gas Field Operator, Education Assistant, and Health Care Assistant as well as Adult Basic Education (Career and College Preparation).