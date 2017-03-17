Night at the Museum: Alaska Highway Edition kicks off tomorrow night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is set to once again present ‘Night at the Museum: Alaska Highway Edition’.

Similar to the movie ‘Night at the Museum’, each year a new cast of characters are presented that were connected to the Alaska Highway.

This year, tours are set for Saturday, March 18 and Friday, March 24.

Those who attend will learn about the highway’s impact on First Nations from Gerry Attachie. There will also be Duncan Cran (surveyor), Ma Murray (editor of the Alaska Highway News), Rudy Schubert (photographer with the 341st Engineers), Zylpha Busche (later Alexander – laundress on the highway), Constable Lawrence Clay (B.C. Police Officer), Sister Philomena Mary from Providence Hospital, Lena Kostiuck (later Galen – parka maker extraordinaire) and Iris Woolcock (travelled highway 1947-48).

The North Peace Museum says that interaction for the tours are key and characters will have questions for tour goers.

Tours are scheduled to run every 10 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on both nights.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults – $12

Seniors (65+) – $8

Students – $5

Under 5 – Free

If you would like to attend, you must contact the Museum to register for a time slot. You can call them at (250) 787-0430 or stop by the Museum in person. Registration is limited to 100 people per night and 10 people per time slot.

For more information, you can contact the Fort St. John North Peace Museum at 250-787-0430 or emailfsjnpmuseum@fsjmail.com.