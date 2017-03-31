New Totem Archery tournament results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in from the New Totem Archery Club’s 3d archery tournament last weekend at the Babcock Arena in Fort St. John.

A total of ninety archers were in competition in the tournament, which saw archers compete in ten categories. Kelly Hirney was the tournament winner on the Men’s side in the Compound Fixed Pin category. Hirney scored ahead of Lucas Weichenthal and Tim Giesbrecht in all three rounds to finish with 863 points. Weichenthal and Giesbrecht rounded out the Top 3 with scores of 849 and 821 respectively. Taylor Dutka was the Women’s Compound Fixed Pin category winner, outshooting six other women. Dutka shot a 236 and a 255 in the first two rounds, and only held a two point lead on Karissa Porteous after sixty shots. On Sunday, Dutka scored 261 in the third round, well ahead of Porteous to take home first place with 752 total points. Porteous finished second with 709 points, ahead of Brenda Stock’s 628 points in third.

Only four archers were in competition in the Cub Compound category, while only two competed in the Cub Traditional class. Morgan Hayward managed to walk away with the win in the Cub Compound category with a score of 658, ahead of Julia Fochuk’s 530, Dalaney Dunbar’s 520, and Ryan Hiebert’s score of 445. Melvin Jarnigan was the better of two shooters in the Cub Traditional category. After getting outshot by one point in the first round, Melvin outshot Freya Jarnigan 193-161 and 209-179 to finish first.

Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied Some of the action at the New Totem Archery Club’s 3D Archery tournament last weekend. Photo by supplied

Ken Bouck, Rory Chapple, and Chase Martin all had a close three-way battle at the top of the Men’s Unlimited Compound category. Chapple won the first round after shooting 318, before Bouck bounced back with 307 in Round #2. Though Martin won the third round with 311, after the scores were tallied it was Bouck finishing first with 931. Chapple scored 921 to finish 2nd, and Martin finished 3rd with 913 points.

Lena Chapple was the top archer of the three women in the Unlimited Compound category. Chapple outshot Eva Goertzen and Julie Bouck to win the category. The three ladies shot 796, 767, and 693 points respectively.

Timothy Goertzen took home first place in the Future Bowhunter category, beating Levi Ekkel and Kylie Giesbrecht with a score of 353. Donavan and Dalton Dunbar were the Top 2 of four archers in the Junior Compound group, scoring 683 and 673 respectively. Alex Alexander was the third finisher in the category, with a score of 560.

There were seven archers aged 50 and up competing in the Masters category. It was another close finish as Rick Martin outshot Oleh Dutka and Darren Dunbar over the ninety shots of the competition. Final scores for the top three were: 897, 869, and 861.

Of the eleven PeeWee-aged archers in competition, most of them were in the Compound Bow event. Jayden Ward, Archer Giesbrecht, and Hayes Hiebert rounded out the Top 3 of the compound bow shooters, with 560, 520, and 512 points. Scores among Traditional bow shooters were a bit more spread out among the three archers. Beniah Jarnigan ploaced first with 344 points, Cash Ekkel came 2nd with 250 points, and Ezra Jarnigan finished 3rd with 118 points. There were also only three Pre-Cub Archers competing at the tournament. Bradley Crawford, Grayson Ekkel, and Stella Jarnigan finished with 469, 401, and 326 points respectively.

Finally, there were ten men and three women competing in the Traditional category. Gil Davis (731 pts.), Pat Dressler (518 pts.), and Justin Bowen (488 pts.) rounded out the Top 3 men at the tournament, while Sarah Norquay (412 pts.), Carly Friesen (380 pts.), and MaryAnne Giesbrecht (317 pts.) were the Top 3 ladies.