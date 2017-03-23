New Totem Archery Club hosting indoor archery tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club will be hosting an Indoor 3D Archery tournament this weekend.

The tournament, which is open to archers of all ages, will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Babcock Arena on the West Bypass Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The tournament format will be held in three rounds of thirty targets each. Archers that want to compete should note that no rangefinders are allowed, and those competing in the Traditional category are also not allowed sights or stabilizers.

Entry fees are $50 for adults, or $40 in the Non-competitive class, $30 for teens aged 15-18, $15 for 13 and 14 year-olds, $10 for kids aged 12 and under, while kids 9 and under pay $5. Families of four get in for $110.

For more information, visit the New Totem Archery Club website or Facebook page.