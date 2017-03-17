New South Taylor Hill improvement upgrades should be done by early 2020

TAYLOR, B.C. – The B.C. Government announced yesterday that the South Taylor Hill will receive upgrades thanks to federal and provincial funding and now there is a tentative timeline for how long it should take before completion.

Up to $40 million in joint funding will be provided to upgrade a stretch of Highway 97 that can be prone to landslides and accidents. The project involves the continuation of four lanes at the middle section of South Taylor Hill. In addition, the project will include grade and alignment improvements and extensive stabilization work to reduce the risk of slides and subsequent road closures. New wider, paved shoulders and painted medians are also in the plans.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier says that the project will be tendered first.

“With the funding announcement, they are going to start working on the final engineering drawings and it will go out to tender. Tender will probably go out in the early part of 2018. It takes a while to get all the drawings and all of the specs put together.”

Bernier says that the completion time is estimated at a year to a year and a half. He said the project should be fully completed by early 2020.

He also added that after this phase is completed in 2020, they will then look at the next phase for continued improvements.