New Community Services Hub officially opens in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The ‘new office smell’ was strong as The District of Taylor officially opened the Community Services Hub which is located behind the Taylor Community Hall on Wednesday.

District of Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser was on hand as well as Taylor Councillors and District of Taylor staff to celebrate the opening.

Fraser explains that the hub is designed for citizens to use to get the most out of services throughout the District of Taylor. They can provide information on Community Events, Recreational Programs, Economic Development and much more.

“The Community Services Hub is a facility that we have recently renovated to consolidate the community services department into once place so we can provide a service centre for the residents, for businesses perhaps, for service clubs and we have some meeting space for them. We think it will enhance the service for the residents.”

The hub had been in the works since last summer. The renovations were authorized in November of 2016 and the work started shortly after. The Community Services Department was in charge of the design and also worked with the contractors.

The budget for the project was approximately $50,000. Fraser said he doesn’t think that the whole amount ended up being used.

The building previously had offices for staff that worked with the arena as well as a Physiotherapy gym. The District says that gym was hardly used so Council decided that the Community Services Hub would be a better use of the space.

The hub also holds important pieces of history that the District of Taylor wants to keep. Such as artwork, archives and artifacts.