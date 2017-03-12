Navigators advance to NWJHL finals after defeating Huskies in seven games

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies’ 2016-2017 season has officially come to an end.

The Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night for Game 7 of the NWJHL semi-final series against the North Peace Navigators. The game began much the same way Game 6 did on Thursday night in Fort St. John, albeit in a somewhat mirrored fashion. The Navs got on the board first less than four minutes into the game. Adam Bowie had an answer for Fort St. John, scoring less than two minutes later, assisted by Aiden Tegart and Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht. However, this time it was the Navigators that would regain the lead with a pair of goals. North Peace scored two more times in the opening ten minutes of the game to take an early 3-1 lead. The Huskies’ offence was stifled, as North Peace outshot the Pups 13-5 in the first twenty minutes.

In the second, the Navs increased their lead to 4-1 just seconds before the halfway mark of the frame. With 8:00 left on the timeclock in the second stanza, Geoff Dick whittled the Navs’ lead to 4-2 with an unassisted tally. This period, it was the Huskies that would outshoot North Peace 8-5.

In the third, the Huskies finally broke double digits in their number of shots on net. Sadly, North Peace added a goal in the opening five minutes of the period. At the thirteen minute mark, the Navs increased their lead to 6-2. Adam Bowie tried to start the comeback with 3:28 remaining with his second goal of the game. Jacob Lang had the lone assist on the Huskies’ third of the game. Unfortunately, Bowie was assessed a cross-checking penalty fifteen seconds later, effectively ending the Huskies’ momentum. Despite pulling Jonathan Bateman for the extra attacker in the last thirty seconds, the Navigators shut the door to win Game 7 of the playoff series 6-3.

The Navs will play against the Fairview Flyers in the NWJHL after the Flyers eliminated the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings on Saturday night, also by the score of 6-3.