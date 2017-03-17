Multicultural Society aims to create dialogue and interaction among every culture

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Alan Yu has been on a crusade advocating for LNG in Fort St. John but now he is also aiming to create dialogue in the City of Fort St. John through a Multicultural Society.

“With all the things happening with the Donald Trump administration down south, I feel that this may have an effect on the public perception of minority culture here in Fort St. John.”

Yu wants to open an avenue of dialogue and interaction between the majority and minority that could help lead to understanding, cooperation and a sense of security.

“Canada will continue to welcome newcomers to build an ideal tax base. The new thrust for immigration is born from the fact that the Canadian Tax base is aging with a foreseen big gap in young tax payers. We may not see this aging tax base in Fort St. John but we had and will need workers once again in the very very near future. I am this optimistic about the economy in Fort St. John. About 5 years ago, the North Peace adopted the North Peace Pilot Project on Immigration to encourage newcomers to come to the North Peace and fill entry level paying jobs that were not being supplied by the local labor market. Our Natural Gas labour market also attracted workers from all over BC, Canada, and overseas.”

He also says that Fort St. John has seen and will continue to see more people from other cultures settling here and that is another part that prompted him to start the Multicultural group.

“This is why I see the need for an active MultiCultural Society that will bridge cultural gaps and foster understanding, unity, and harmony.”

The first organizational and focus meeting is set for March 27 at 5:30 p.m. in room 202 of Northern Lights College.

The organization part of the meeting will focus on volunteers who will act as the core group, volunteers who are willing to devout some time to coordinate activities like membership efforts, meetings, activities, committees, and programs.

The focus part will look at the mission and vision of the group, discussing how the group will move forward will be presented and discussed.

Yu says anyone who is interested in volunteering or has ideas to bring to the table is welcome to attend the meeting.

For more information, visit the group Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FSJ.Multi.Cultural.Society/