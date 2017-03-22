MP Bob Zimmer responds to Liberals 2017 Budget

OTTAWA – Bob Zimmer, Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, responded to the 2017 Budget that was presented by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government this afternoon.

His main point of concern is the $28.5 billion debt which could reach $1 trillion and that burden could fall to those in the next generation.

Zimmer is also deeply concerned with the removal of tax incentives for small oil and gas companies.

“At a point when the oil and gas sector in BC has just begun its recovery it’s disappointing that the federal Liberal government would put that at risk.”

He was happy to see the assistance to Indigenous and northern communities to reduce the reliance on diesel included in Budget 2017. Mr. Zimmer has personally voiced this for the last number of years in Ottawa.

“Further, the assistance to Indigenous and northern communities to reduce the reliance on diesel noted in Budget 2017 was welcome. Mr. Zimmer has personally championed this for the last number of years in Ottawa.”