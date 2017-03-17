MP Bob Zimmer, MLA Mike Bernier help announce funding for Pouce Coupe Village Management Assessment

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP, Bob Zimmer and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier alongside Mayor Lorraine Michetti have announced that the Village of Pouce Coupe will be receiving funding from both the federal and provincial governments for a Village Management Assessment.

Zimmer says he is happy to see the community receive funding for their assessment.

“I would like to congratulate Pouce Coupe on receiving this funding and moving forward in the best interests of the residents. Pouce Coupe is a valued community in Northeastern BC and this assessment will help to ensure that they remain viable and prosperous.”

Bernier also echoed that the funding and assessment will help the community in the long run.

“In order to maintain high quality water services for our communities, assessments like the one in Pouce Coupe, are necessary. Through the assessments we will have the overall outlook of any future work that may need to be done based on community needs.”

A news release stated that the federal government will contribute $25,000 for the Village Management Assessment.