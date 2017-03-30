Mobile Business License Program officially lands in northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. government announced today that six communities are now apart of the Mobile Business License Program while others are to be added at a later date.

The northeast agreement enables businesses to apply for one licence that can be used in City of Dawson Creek, City of Fort St. John, District of Chetwynd, District of Hudson’s Hope, Tumbler Ridge and Pouce Coupe. The District of Taylor is expected to be added at a later date.

The B.C. government says that this will make it easier for businesses in the northeast going forward.

“The Mobile Business Licence program is a partnership between municipalities, facilitated by the Province, which allows businesses to purchase a licence add-on, giving them the ability to operate in any of the participating communities. The program saves business owners from having to apply and purchase separate licences for each community, making it simpler and cheaper to do business in B.C.”

The add-on for northeast B.C. will cost a business $130.

Before the Mobile Business License program was introduced to northeast B.C., businesses sometimes would have to buy multiple licenses to use in communities and they could have had different time frames to be used and could have also cost a different amount. Now, the business owner only needs to visit their local municipality to register for a single business licence and Mobile Business Licence add-on.

With the recent northeast agreement, there are now a total of 88 communities in B.C. that are participating in the program.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says working together in the northeast is very important to the communities.

“Small and medium-size businesses are the back bone of our economy and taking this opportunity to work together with the other communities in Northeast B.C. makes sense. It adds to the long history of working together to accomplish great things for our citizens and businesses. This new agreement will make doing business in our region much easier with far less red tape.”

For more information on the Mobile Business License Program, visit: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/small-business/mobile-business-licence-program.