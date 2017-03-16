Mobile Business Licences could benefit Northeast B.C.

TAYLOR, B.C. – Cyrus Sing, Senior Policy Analyst, Small Business Programs with the Ministry of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction was in Taylor on Wednesday night to give more insight into how Mobile Business Licences could work in the District and throughout the region.

Mobile Business Licences are also known as Inter-Community Business Licences or Inter-Municipal Business Licences. These types of licenses are an add on to a base business license and they allow mobile businesses to operate across the municipalities that are participating as well as regional districts.

There are currently 14 agreements throughout B.C. and 82 local governments are participating.

The communities that are involved with the Mobile Business Licences work together to determine what type of activities are eligible to purchase such a license as well as how much to charge for a license and the terms of a draft bylaw that would be enacted by each municipality.

Sing outlined last night why it would be important to have such a licensing program. He pointed out that it will save time and money by purchasing a Mobile Business Licence instead of having to have multiple non-resident permits. It also reduces work on administration and allows for a business to work where their services are needed.

It would also be beneficial for local governments that decide to participate. Sing says it would help with application processing, improve information flow among local governments and would help with the ability to monitor compliance through a new database. The Province of B.C. has created a database that works with smart phones for sharing of Mobile Business Licensing information. They also provide technical support for use from bylaw enforcement, at no cost to communities.

The communities that are slated to participate in the Peace Region are: District of Chetwynd, City of Dawson Creek, City of Fort St. John, District of Hudson’s Hope, District of Taylor, District of Tumbler Ridge, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, and Village of Pouce Coupe.

Northeast B.C. had the fastest net growth in the number of small businesses between 2014 and 2015 at 16% while small business distribution by region saw Northeast B.C. at 2%.