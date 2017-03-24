Moberly Lake deaths the cause of a murder-suicide

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – The North District RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit confirmed this morning that the deaths of three people in Moberly Lake one week ago were the result of a murder-suicide.

On Friday March 17th at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Chetwynd RCMP responded to a disturbance 911 call from a residence in the Lakeview subdivision in Moberly Lake, where the bodies of three people were discovered. Police say that after investigating the incident for the past week with the BC Coroners Service, they have confirmed today that the incident has been determined to be a double murder – suicide.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of the two female victims and are assisting the BC Coroners Service into the sudden death of the male suspect. Their names have not been released, though police add that this was a domestic incident, and that the three people knew each other.

The RCMP say that they will not be releasing any further information about the incident.