MNP and Shell providing free tax returns to low-income residents in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MNP and Shell Canada announced yesterday that they will be partnering with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society to provide free personal tax return preparation services to financially disadvantaged individuals in Fort St. John.

Staff from MNP and Shell will be volunteering to provide tax preparation assistance for individuals and families who are unable to complete their own tax returns and who are on a low or fixed income. The tax clinic is open to individuals whose total individual or family income is not greater than $32,000, plus $2,000 per child. Exclusions also apply for those that are :

Self-employed or have employment expenses

Have a business or rental income/expenses

Have capital gains/losses

Have other investment income

Have filed for bankruptcy, or

Are representing a deceased taxpayer

Tax returns are only being prepared for the 2016 income tax year, and not for previous years. The tax clinic will take place at the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, at 10051 – 100th Avenue on Saturday, April 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To sign up for a spot, individuals can contact the Women’s Resource Centre 250.787.1121.