Ministry aims to have historic bridge reopened in early April

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that damage that was done to the historic Kiskatinaw curved wooden bridge on the Old Alaska Highway should be repaired by the end of Spring Break.

Spokesperson Danielle Pope says that the ministry’s structural engineers have reviewed the damage to the structural components underneath the bridge that occurred when a pickup truck driven by an Alberta resident collided with the bridge early Monday morning. Pope says that ministry officials are currently working on a plan to fix several of the bridge’s support columns, which were pushed off of their footings by the force of the impact.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says that the Dawson Creek RCMP have closed their investigation into the cause of the accident, and that no charges will be laid.

Pope added that Transportation Ministry officials have set a goal to have the bridge reopened before students return to school after Spring Break on April 3rd, as the bridge is part of a school bus route, and the they are confident work crews be able to meet that timeframe.