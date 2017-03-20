Mike Bernier announces grants for arts community and local charities

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier announced today that the arts community and local charities will benefit from $34,936 in B.C. Arts Council and community gaming grants.

The following groups will receive B.C. Arts Council grants:

South Peace Community Arts Council – $11,387

Peace-Liard Regional Arts Council – $9,100

Chetwynd Community Arts Council Society – $6,399

The following groups will receive Community Gaming grants:

Tumbler Ridge Children’s Center Society – $8,050

Since 2001, the BC Arts Council has distributed about $283 million to the province’s arts and culture sector and over 5,000 local non-profit organizations representing virtually every community in British Columbia benefit from community gaming grant funding annually.

Bernier says that it is important arts a vital part of any community.

“The arts need to be supported in every community in which we live. Local artists tell our stories and preserve traditions that can be handed down from generation to generation.”