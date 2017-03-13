McCracken tops age group at World Master’s Allround Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John girl power was the story at the 26th World Masters Allround Games at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this past weekend.

Energetic City resident Heather McCracken faced some intense competition in the 35 year-old Women’s age group. Going up against fellow Canadian Tammy Currie and Tomoko Wakazuki from Japan, McCracken skated in four events over the competition’s three days.

On opening day Friday, McCracken skated in the Ladies 500 metre and 1,500 metre events. The Fort St. John resident finished the 500m in 2nd place with a time of 49.71 seconds, just three tenths of a second ahead of Currie, while Wakazuki skated the distance in 45.42 seconds. McCracken bounced back in the 1,500m, finishing more than nine seconds ahead of Wakazuki, while Currie got a DQ after not switching lanes on lap two.

McCracken once again came second to Wakazuki in the 1,000m on Saturday with a time of 1:38.95, though her competitor was only 7.7 tenths of a second quicker. Currie came third with a time of 1:44.51.

On Sunday, McCracken came on like Sonic the Hedgehog in the 3,000m. Skating the three kilometre distance in 5:29.26, McCracken was miles ahead of Currie and Wakazuki, who finished in 6:26.85 and 6:29.13 respectively.

Four other Fort St. John residents were also in competition over the weekend. Jennifer Gibson skated in the 40 year-old Women’s age group against four other competitors, placing 3rd overall. Gibson skated the four distances in: 46.40s (500m), 1:35.08 (1,000m), 2:30.64 (1,500m), and 5:28.47 (3,000m).

Ada de Klein faced five other skaters in the 45 year-old Women’s age group, placing 5th overall. De Klein skated the four distances in: 50.02s (500m), 1:44.04 (1,000m), 2:43.15 (1,500m), and 5:34.64 (3,000m).

On the Men’s side, Fort St. John had two other residents competing in the Games. Ken Johnson represented the Energetic City in the 50 year-old Men’s age group, finishing in an unofficial 10th out of 11 skaters. Johnson started the competition with a blistering 46.19s in the 500m on Friday, placing 6th. On Saturday, Johnson came 11th in both the 1,500m (2:26.52), and 3,000m (5:22.80), and recorded a DNS in the Men’s 5,000m event.

Dennis Morrison, father of noted speed skaters Jay and Denny Morrison, competed in his first Masters Allround Games this weekend, representing the Energetic City in the 60 year-old Men’s age group. Morrison finished the weekend 11th overall out of 13 skaters in his age group. He placed 11th in each of the four events, with times of: 47.45s (500m), 2:26.40 (1,500m), 5:15.22 (3,000m), and 8:57.35 (5,000m).