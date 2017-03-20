Manslaughter trial set to resume in Fort St. John for 2015 death of Travis Waite

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cody Kenneth McDonnell, who has been charged with manslaughter in the 2015 death of Travis Waite, will be back in court today as his trial is scheduled to resume in Fort St. John.

Waite died from injuries sustained in the alleged altercation that happened on May 18, 2015 at a local residence. Waite passed away on May 30, 2015 in Vancouver after being flown there for treatment after he was originally rushed to Fort St. John Hospital.

Charges were approved against McDonnell in June of 2015. He plead not guilty during a pretrial hearing that took place in November of 2015.

The trial began on January 3 and lasted one week. The crown called witnesses to the stand including RCMP members who responded to the incident and investigators who collected evidence as well as civilian witnesses and Medical Analysis Experts. McDonnell was also present in court.

The judge only proceedings are scheduled for March 20, March 21 and March 22.