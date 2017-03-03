Man wanted in Vancouver for 2016 assault could be in Fort St. John area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A man that is wanted in connection with an assault in Vancouver from October of 2016 could be in the Fort St. John area.

On October 22, 2016 at around 2:30 in the morning, a victim was slashed across the back of the neck at Granville and Nelson street.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying the male suspect from the incident as Vancouver Police have had some indications that he may be in the Fort St. John or surrounding area.

No other details about the incident have been released.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.