Man shot to death in Abbotsford was set to stand trial in Dawson Creek next month

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – The Vancouver Sun is reporting that a man shot to dead at a home in Abbotsford on Friday was set to stand trial in Dawson Creek in just a few weeks.

Police in Abbotsford found the body of Jaskarn Lally on Friday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. and early signs of the investigation are showing that he was shot multiple times at a house in the 3500-block of Chase Street in Abbotsford.

Lallay was apparently scheduled to appear in court in Dawson Creek on April 24 for six weapons offences related to a shooting at a gravel back in 2015.

The article states that charges were filed after an investigation of a 26-year-old man that was abducted in Dawson Creek on February 21 of 2015.

The Vancouver Sun also states that according to a forfeiture claim, the abducted victim was taken to a gravel pit after being knocked out. He was then tied to a chair and shot in the legs. The victim managed to drag himself to a road nearby and ended up in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and broken bones.

Lally and others were arrested at a traffic stop after the incident.

He was then arrested again after he was released on bail. When he was rearrested, he had been trying to break into a ‘stash’ house according to the article.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that Lally was known to police and was involved in gang activity.

Original story by the Vancouver Sun: http://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/gangster-killed-in-abbotsford-shooting-was-facing-trial-in-dawson-creek.