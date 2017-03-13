Local Fort St. John boy closer to getting his new wheels after donations and fundraising

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John boy that is in need of a new accessible van is getting closer to the finish line.

Colban McLeod was diagnosed with Anti-NDMA Encephalitis. Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis is a disease occurring when antibodies produced by the body’s own immune system attack NMDA receptors in the brain.

9 months ago, a vehicle hit the van that was being used to transport Colban, in their own driveway. The driver had been on a cell phone allegedly texting and speeding. ICBC chose to write off the vehicle. The payout of the write off was $2,400, not enough to get the van replaced very easily.

The fundraising started back in January. Fort City Chrysler opened up an account at the dealership to help raise money towards a van. The cost for the new van was tagged at $10,000.

Businesses and companies have stepped up throughout Fort St. John to assist in the cause. They are still currently waiting on donation tallies from fundraisers and donations but are hoping that once it is all counted, they will have under $1,000 to go.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Fort City Chrysler directly. If you would like more information, you can check the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ColbansNewWheels/.