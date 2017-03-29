Load restrictions being enforced on South Peace roads and highways in addition to North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Load restrictions started being enforced as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning for North Peace roads and highways, but now you can also add the South Peace to that list.

“Pursuant to Section 66 of the Transportation Act the following load restrictions will be imposed, on the following Provincial Highways and Roads until further notice:

LOAD RESTRICTIONS within the Peace District, Service Area 21, South Peace.”

The decision to enforce load restrictions on North Peace roads as of this morning was announced yesterday.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure had originally said last week that load restrictions could be enforced on short notice ‘in the near future’.