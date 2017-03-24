Load restrictions may be put in place on short notice for Peace Highways in the near future

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that load restrictions may be put in place on short notice on Peace Highways.

Dean Daniel, District Manager of Transportation in the Peace District said in a statement that three areas would be impacted by the restrictions.

“Pursuant to Section 66 of the Transportation Act, and to the provisions of the Commercial Transport Act, notice is hereby given that load restrictions may be placed on short notice in the near future on all highways within the Peace Highways District. Restrictions will be imposed in the South Peace, North Peace and Fort Nelson areas, as conditions warrant.”

The restrictions will limit vehicles to 100 percent, 75 percent, 70 percent, or 50 percent of legal axle loading, as allowed under the Regulations pursuant to the Commercial Transport Act.

Overweight permits will not be granted and all term overweight permits will be invalid for the duration of the restriction.

To view updates on the restrictions, you can also visit http://www.drivebc.ca.