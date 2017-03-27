Load restrictions to be enforced as of Wednesday morning for North Peace roads and highways

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has sent out a notice that load restrictions will be enforced on North Peace highways and roads as of Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Dean Daniel, District Manager of Transportation in the Peace District said last week that the restrictions could be put in place on short notice in the near future.

The following public notice was issued Monday morning.

“PUBLIC NOTICE # 1 (Full Restrictions)

Pursuant to Section 66 of the Transportation Act the following load restrictions will be imposed, on the following Provincial Highways and Roads until further notice: LOAD RESTRICTIONS within the Peace District, Service Area 22, North Peace.”

Overweight permits will not be granted. All term overweight permits will be invalid for the duration of the restriction.

To view updated details, visit http://www.drivebc.ca or http://www.th.gov.bc.ca/bchighways/loadrestrictions/loadrestrictions.htm.