Lisa Miel found guilty of 2nd degree murder of man in Taylor in 2015

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lisa Miel has been found guilty by a jury of 2nd degree murder in the death of Kirk Morin nearly 18 months ago.

Miel was found at the wheel of Morin’s pickup truck after being pulled over by police shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 6th, 2015. After Miel was detained by police, Morin’s body was discovered near the intersection of the Alaska Highway and Cherry Avenue in Taylor a short time later.

Miel was charged with 2nd degree murder in the case two days later. After being in court in early 2016 for several other unrelated charges, her murder trial began in Fort St. John on Monday, February 6th. The trial ended on on Tuesday with the guilty verdict.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set, however Miel remains in custody.