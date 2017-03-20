Legend Bob Dylan to perform in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Legend Bob Dylan will make a stop in Dawson Creek at the Encana Events Centre during his summer Canadian Tour.

The show on Friday July 21, 2017 will go on sale this Friday March 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. B.C. time. Tickets will cost only $85 and $69 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca, by phone at 1-877-339-TIXX or in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Encana Events Centre.

