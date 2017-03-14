LB Energy Predators set for provincials after tie against #1-ranked Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The LB Energy Predators played their final game this past weekend in advance of the club’s first appearance at BC Female Midget Provincials next weekend.

The Preds were in action in Grande Prairie this past weekend against the Female Midget AA Storm. Preds head coach Rob Larson said that the game was a good way to measure the team’s performance and improvement over their inaugural season, especially after losing to Grande Prairie early in the season. The AA Midget Female Storm went into the game as the first place team in the Alberta AA League, and were in for a bit of a shock.

Just before the halfway mark of the first period, it was Ally Dancevic that would put the Preds on the board first, assisted by Payton Bowen and Madison Fell. Beth Connelly added to the Predators’ lead early in the second period to make it 2-0, assisted by Emily Bennett and Tess Herrington. Unfortunately, the Storm managed to bounce back in the second half of the stanza, scoring twice to even things up.

Forty five seconds into the third period, Taylor Bennett restored the Preds’ lead, assisted by Dancevic and Bowen. Things were looking good until the fourteen minute mark. Grande Prairie’s Camryn Stromberg scored her third of the game to once again make it a deadlocked match. Both goalies stood firm, with the final score 3-3.

Larson says that he was impressed with his team’s performance, especially give that they were in essence a part-time team this season. He said that the girls’ high speed frustrated the Storm, who took the lion’s share of penalties in Saturday’s game.

The LB Energy Predators will be in action starting next Monday for the BC Female AA Midget Provincials in Parksville, where they’ll compete in a pool against North Island, Richmond, and Kamloops.