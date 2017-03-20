Kiskatinaw Wooden Bridge closed until further notice

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Caribou Road Services says the Old Alaska Highway is closed at the Kiskatinaw River Curved Bridge until further notice.

Caribou Road Services’ Quality Control Assistant Sarah Griffith said in an email statement that work crews are waiting for the bridge to be assessed following a motor vehicle incident in the area of the bridge. At this time, Caribou Road Serivices says they are unsure when it will be reopened.

If you have any questions, give Caribou Road Services a call at 250-786-5440.