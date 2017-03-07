Kim Livingstone has plenty of memories after showcasing her work at the Academy Awards Gifting Suite

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Kim Livingstone has returned to Fort St. John after showcasing her jewelry at the Academy Awards gifting suite in Los Angeles recently.

Kim was 1 of 50 companies chosen from around the world to showcase their items at the gifting suite which was held the night before the Oscars.

She says she thought that many people would have already seen her type of jewelry and she would end up coming home with many items leftover but it was in fact the complete opposite.

“I had to give away mine and my husband had to give away what he was wearing and I gave away both necklaces.”

Before leaving for L.A., Kim was curious on how they ended up finding her and wanting her to come down. She said she would want to find out and, she did.

“The girl came up to my table and basically, her job is to Google and find people who have individual items that aren’t regularly seen so she actually found me on Facebook and liked what she saw.”

While she did have the chance to meet some high profile people, Kim says that they treated them the same way they would anyone else.

“In all reality, these people look just like we do. We look at everyone being just as important as everyone else.”

There was one person that Kim did recognize and was very excited about having the chance to meet and share her work with.

“The one for me that I recognized right off the bat that I thought ‘oh my goodness’ and she was waiting, she probably waited for 10 minutes while I was so busy helping other people was Beverly Mitchell from 7th Heaven. I grew up watching her and instantly I recognized her face and I thought ‘I better hurry up’. People here (in Fort St. John) will wait for their cuffs but I thought ‘people there will be busy and not want to stay’ but they did.”

Kim says it was a lot to take in with how busy they ended up being. She was trying to juggle how many bracelets were going and pictures being taken and media requesting interviews.

“People were coming up with microphones from media places and were like ‘we just want to know your story’. I was expecting it to be a slow paced day but people were coming up and it was go, go, go.”

She does wish she had more time to go around and meet with other vendors that were also showcasing their work but she did get the chance to meet a few.

“I’m actually going to do a collaboration with one of the swimsuit places I met there. They hand make their own swimsuits so I’m going to actually do the tags, their swimsuit name on tags. Little things like that were amazing.”

Kim has also been talking with the L.A. Fashion Magazine about their summer issue. They are hoping that Kim will be able to have items in the summer edition.

Kim says that while the experience was out of her comfort zone and full of new experiences, it was worth it 100%.

The next item of business for Kim will be the Trade Show that happens in April.