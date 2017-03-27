Killbillies get wins in first bouts of the season

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were in action this past weekend for their first two bouts of the 2017 rollerderby season.

Killbillies team President Jenna Hildebrand or ‘Jennacide’ as she’s known on the track says that the team was in Prince George competing in two bouts against teams from Terrace and Quesnel. In their first bout on Saturday, the Killbillies beat their rivals, the North Coast Nightmares 141-102. Bout number two was against Gold Pain City, and also ended in a win for the Killbillies, this time by the score of 201-43.

Jennacide says that April is set to be a big month for the Killbillies, who have expanded since last season. After taking a break for the 2016 season, veterans Booty Chase Her and Rebel Ressica have returned to the lineup this season. Interest in the club has been such that the Killbillies now have 22 benchmarked players. Since a roster can only contain 14 skaters, the Killbillies will be adding a ‘B’ team this year that will compete against teams from Grimshaw and High Level.

The Killbillies are back in action this coming weekend, when they’ll be hosting a Scrimmage night with players from Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, and Grimshaw. The Scrimmage night is happening Saturday, April 1st at the Clearview Arena. The doors open at 6:00 p.m., admission is $5.