Job fairs this week in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Job fairs will be held in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John this week.

The first job fair happens today in Dawson Creek at the Encana Events Centre from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will feature 23 employers looking to hire in the South Peace.

The Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce is also supporting this event by working with Northern Development Initiative Trust to host a one hour seminar geared towards business owners.

The seminar will showcase the programs and support NDIT can provide local businesses to help improve efficiency, get new certifications, improve HR practices, develop strategic plans, diversify and develop new markets and develop tools to increase profitability etc. The seminar will be held at the Encana Events Centre on March 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and admission is free of charge.

Then on Wednesday, March 8, Fort St. John will see a similar job fair hosted at the Northern Grand Hotel. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature 29 employers hiring in the Fort St. John region.

Attendees should come prepared with a resume and be ready to meet with potential employers.

Employment Connections will also be in attendance and will showcase the services they can provide to help you find work and how they can help employers find the right employee.

For more information about the Dawson Creek Job Fair, visit www.dawsoncreekjobfair.ca. For the Fort St. John Job Fair, visit www.fsjjobfair.ca