Jakubowski wins gold for third straight time at Special Olympics World Winter Games

GRAZ, AUSTRIA — Fort St. John figure skater Darlene Jakubowski has won a gold medal for the third straight time at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The 24 year-old figure skater with the Peace Passage Skating Club, who previously won both a gold and silver medal at both the 2009 Games in Boise, Idaho, and the 2013 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, skated in only one event at this year’s Games in Graz, Austria. Competing against the USA’s Joni Talavera, Jakubowski scored a 1.5 to win the gold medal in the Women’s Singles Level 6 skate.

Other B.C. athletes at the Games also competed to podium finishes today. 19 year-old Vancouver skater Alexander Pang won gold in Ice Dancing Level 3, and added a silver medal in the Men’s Level 5 Singles event. Surrey’s Marc Theriault, competing in his eighth World Winter Games, also captured a gold medal in the Men’s Level 6 Singles.

Watch Jakubowski’s free skate here (starts at 5:20):