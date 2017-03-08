Jabukowski seeking third Special Olympics gold in Austria later this month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Darlene Jabukowski will be flying off to Graz, Austria this Saturday, as she gets set to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games for the third time in her figure skating career.

The 24 year-old alumnus from the Peace Passage Skating Club previously won a gold and silver medal at the previous two World Winter Games in Boise, Idaho in 2009, and Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2013. Darlene’s mom Leona says that after attending the Opening Ceremonies on March 14th, she will have a few days to practice before competing in her two skates. “This time she’s only got her solo, and they have to do a technical with it,” said Leona. “Then they add the two together and then that’s how they determine your points.” Darlene will skate in the technical skate first, on March 20th at 9:00 a.m. Fort St. John time. Darlene’s free skate will happen on March 23rd at 7:30 a.m. MST.

For a full schedule of events, visit http://www.austria2017.org.