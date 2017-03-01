Intersection upgrades coming to Alaska Highway where it meets the Montney Highway

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier announced on behalf of Transportation Minister Todd Stone that a $2.33 million contract has been awarded to Dawson Creek-based Brocor Construction to upgrade the intersection of Highway 97 where it meets the Montney Highway (Road 254).

“Making safety improvements at intersections has a significant impact on the number of accidents on our roads and highways,” said Bernier. “This improvement to the intersection at Highway 97 and Montney Highway will improve safety for residents and for the large number of commercial drivers who regularly travel on this road.”

The project, located about 30 km north of Fort St. John, includes realigning and widening the intersection, construction of left turn lanes, and upgrading the lighting to increase safety on this route which is heavily used by commercial traffic as an alternative route to Alberta. Work on the project is expected to begin in May, with completion in late September.

Development of industries has increased the use of large vehicles in northern B.C. Highway 97 now experiences one of the highest ratios of commercial versus public traffic in the province.

This project is part of B.C. on the Move, the B.C. government’s 10-year transportation plan for the improvement of the province’s transportation network.