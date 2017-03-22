Interact Club coat drive nets over 100 coats this month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Interact Club has had a successful conclusion to their coat and outerwear drive that was held in the first half of the month.

The Interact Club is the Junior version of the Rotary Club’s Rotaract group, comprised of kids aged 12-18 that are community-minded and put on two major projects every year. There are currently 14 youth in the Interact Club, who decided to launch a coat drive to help out the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

Between March 1st and 17th, the Interact Club collected 103 coats that were donated at six Fort St. John-area businesses. Phallon Stoutenberg with the Women’s Resource Society said that the Society was ecstatic with the donations, as even though the weather is starting to warm up, chilly temperatures are still the norm at this time of year.