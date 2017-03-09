Inter-Community Business License Workshop taking place in Taylor next week

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be holding a workshop with the Province of B.C. to discuss inter-community business licenses for Local Businesses and Stakeholders.

The Province of British Columbia Small Business and Red Tape Reduction will visit Taylor on March 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the District of Taylor Council Chambers.

Cyrus Singh, Senior Policy Analyst from Victoria, B.C. will be on hand to provide more information.

If you would like more information or you would like to RSVP, contact Laura Prosko at (250) 789-3392.