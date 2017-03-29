Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls advisory meetings coming to northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls regional advisory meetings are set to continue next month and northern B.C. is on the list of areas that will have one of the meetings.

The goal of the regional advisory meetings is to receive input from survivors and families leading up to family hearings that will begin at the end of May.

“The meetings are to enable the National Inquiry to seek advice on local matters, cultural practices and protocols, gain understanding into region-specific historical issues affecting health, and enable our legal and health teams to begin preparing families and survivors for their participation in the family hearings.”

The National Inquiry will be spending three days in each location. They will be meeting with families and survivors, grassroots and frontline organizations, as well as regional political bodies to help them prepare for hearings.

The regional advisory meetings have been scheduled for the following dates:

Whitehorse: April 11, 12 and 13

Edmonton and Thunder Bay: April 18, 19 and 20

Halifax and Winnipeg: May 1, 2 and 3

Northern British Columbia and Saskatoon: May 16, 17 and 18

The first family meetings will be held during the week of May 29 in Whitehorse. Other dates and locations will be announced as details become available.