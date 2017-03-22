Independent candidate Rob Fraser to open campaign office

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Independent Rob Fraser, who is also the Mayor of the District of Taylor, is set to open his campaign office this week in Fort St. John.

Fraser says his campaign office will officially opened on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Fraser is running in the Peace River North riding.

The office is located at 8160 100 avenue in Fort St. John.

The evening will start with the unveiling of Fraser’s campaign sign and then remarks will be made.

Fraser is running against Liberal candidate Dan Davies, Independent Bob Fedderly, Independent Jeff Richert and NDP candidate Rob Dempsey.

The election is scheduled for May 9.