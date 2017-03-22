News Ticker

Independent candidate Rob Fraser to open campaign office

March 22, 2017 Jessica Fedigan

Taylor Mayor and Independent Candidate Rob Fraser/ Photo: supplied

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Independent Rob Fraser, who is also the Mayor of the District of Taylor, is set to open his campaign office this week in Fort St. John.

Fraser says his campaign office will officially opened on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Fraser is running in the Peace River North riding.

The office is located at 8160 100 avenue in Fort St. John.

Rob Fraser will open his campaign office in Fort St. John this week/Photo: Elect Rob Fraser – Facebook

The evening will start with the unveiling of Fraser’s campaign sign and then remarks will be made.

Fraser is running against Liberal candidate Dan Davies, Independent Bob Fedderly, Independent Jeff Richert and NDP candidate Rob Dempsey.

The election is scheduled for May 9.

